TAIPEI, March 31 Taiwan's central bank on
Thursday said it was lowering two types of rates it pays to
banks for keeping their reserves with the central bank, a move
that usually follows an official policy rate cut.
The central bank said it was cutting the reserve deposit
rate by 2.2 basis points to 0.186 percent, and cutting the time
deposit rate on reserves by 7.5 basis points to 0.898 percent.
The new rates take effect Friday, it said in a statement.
The central bank on March 24 cut the policy discount rate
for the third time since late September to bolster flagging
economic growth.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu)