TAIPEI, March 24 Taiwan central bank says:

-- It has set 28-day negotiable certificates of deposit (NCD) rate at 0.59 percent. (Previous 0.59 percent)

-- It set 91-day NCD rate at 0.65 percent. (Previous 0.65 percent)

-- It set 182-day NCD rate at 0.77 percent. (Previous 0.77 percent)

-- The central bank left its key policy rate unchanged at its quarterly meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung)