TAIPEI Aug 20 Taiwan's top financial regulator
will ease rules for banks, insurers and brokerages to make
acquisitions in Asia in its latest effort to boost local
companies' competitive edge, the chairman said on Wednesday.
Following a meeting with eight major financial holding firms
late on Wednesday, William Tseng, chairman of the Financial
Supervisory Commission, told reporters that some proposals under
consideration were "factors that matter a lot to overseas
acquisitions".
He added the FSC would implement the easing "ASAP", most
likely by end of September.
For instance, when a Taiwan bank bought more than 50 percent
of a foreign rival, the deal would not be counted in the maximum
overseas investment limit, Tseng said.
The FSC would also consider lifting the ceiling for insurers
to acquire foreign rivals, he said.
The FSC has been encouraging local financial players, which
have generated lower returns on assets than most Asian
counterparts due to stiff competition, to expand into China and
other parts of Asia.
Among the eight companies whose chairmen held talks with
Tseng were Mega Financial and CTBC Financial
, Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial
, according to an FSC statement.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Nick Macfie)