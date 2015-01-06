TAIPEI Jan 6 Taiwan's financial regulator said
on Tuesday it expects the financial industry's profits to grow
5-10 percent in 2015 from last year, partly as banks expand
further into the rest of Asia.
"After cautious evaluation, it's possible their profits will
top T$500 billion (US$15.6 billion)," chairman William Tseng of
the Financial Supervisory Commission told a briefing.
Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, the island's
biggest cathay financial holding firm, said on Monday its
insurance unit has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in
Indonesia's Bank Mayapada Internacional Tbk PT for
$278 million, in the company's third overseas deal in the past
six months.
($1 = 31.9660 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)