BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
TAIPEI Oct 19 Taiwan government said on Wednesday it will appoint chairman of Bank of Kaohsiung as the new chief of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC).
The appointment of Lee Ruey-tsang comes after former FSC chief Ding Kung-Wha resigned amid growing criticism following the $180 million fine levied by New York state on state-run financial group Mega Financial Holding Co.
New York state's financial watchdog penalised the firm for violating anti-money laundering rules, including lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.
The cabinet will hold a briefing shortly to announce the appointment, cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung told Reuters.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)