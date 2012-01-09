BRIEF-Custom Solutions H1 net loss group share widens to 0.4 million euros
* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
TAIPEI, Jan 9 December sales results of major companies (in millions of Taiwan dollars unless otherwise stated). COMPANY SALES M/M(PCT) YR/YR(PCT) TECH: ^UMC 8,105 0.5 -20.4 Asustek 24,545 -17.9 11.6 Compal 46,970 -10.7 -22.1 HTC 23,925 -22.2 -28.7 Novatek 2,552 -9.8 -15.4 Siliconware 4,694 -3.7 -2.7 Mediatek 4,590 1.4 -13.4 Powerchip 2,083 2.8 -41.4 OTHERS: Formosa Plas 13,912 -2.3 -15.8 Formosa Pet 64,779 N/A -8.6 NOTE: ^ denotes new addition @ denotes consolidated figures SOURCE: Company statements (US$=T$30.2) (Reporting by Taipei newsroom)
TOKYO, June 13 Toshiba Corp on Tuesday said it was being sued by another group of foreign investors for 43.9 billion yen ($399 million) in damages over a $1.3 billion accounting scandal uncovered two years ago.