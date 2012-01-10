TAIPEI, Jan 10 December sales results of major companies (in millions of Taiwan dollars unless otherwise stated). COMPANY SALES M/M(PCT) YR/YR(PCT) TECH: ^TSMC 30,567 -13.2 -9.4 UMC 8,105 0.5 -20.4 ^Hon Hai 31,694 3.2 29.5 Asustek 24,545 -17.9 11.6 Compal 46,970 -10.7 -22.1 ^Qisda 6,928 14.6 16.2 ^Acer 33,034 -7.6 -5.0 HTC 23,925 -22.2 -28.7 ^Quanta 91,074 -5.6 -2.5 Novatek 2,552 -9.8 -15.4 Siliconware 4,694 -3.7 -2.7 ^AU Optronics 26,234 -8.8 -6.8 ^Chimei Innolux 45,140 8.6 2.3 Mediatek 4,590 1.4 -13.4 Powerchip 2,083 2.8 -41.4 OTHERS: ^Chunghwa Telecom 16,377 -- 1.8 ^Eva Airways 8,558 7.8 -1.3 Formosa Plas 13,912 -2.3 -15.8 Formosa Pet 64,779 -5.6 -8.6 NOTE: ^ denotes new addition @ denotes consolidated figures SOURCE: Company statements (US$=T$30.2) (Reporting by Taipei newsroom)