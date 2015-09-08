* Taiwan eases rules to help chipmakers stay competitive
* Most sophisticated technology still has to stay outside
China
* TSMC says evaluating China expansion
(Adds TSMC comments and background)
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Sept 8 Taiwan has relaxed curbs on its
companies setting up semiconductor manufacturing plants in
China, in a bid to enable them to better compete for mainland
clients.
The island's economics ministry said it will allow a maximum
of three wholly-owned 12-inch wafer foundries to be set up in
China by Taiwanese companies, easing previous rules that limited
such investments to mostly older technology and to joint
ventures.
Amid political tensions between the neighbours, Taiwan has
restricted manufacturing activities of its prized semiconductor
sector in China, with an eye to protecting intellectual property
and trade secrets.
But competition from China's fast-growing, though fledgling
chip industry, has put pressure on Taiwanese companies to widen
their mainland footprint.
And foreign companies are also building their presence in
the mainland. While Samsung Electronics Co already
has a huge chip plant in China, Intel Corp and Qualcomm
Inc have announced investments in China.
As a result, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC)
, and its smaller domestic rivals had urged the island
nation to relax the curbs.
China views self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province and has
not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.
But relations have improved in recent years.
The relaxation was detailed in revised regulations posted on
the ministry's website that took effect on Friday. Taiwan
already allows 8-inch plants, which tend to use less
cutting-edge technology, to operate in China as joint ventures.
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has said that
its Chinese clients would prefer to work with the company in
China and that it could see itself expanding production in
China.
A TSMC representative said on Tuesday the company was still
evaluating the potential of setting up a new 12-inch plant in
China.
The new investments would come at a time Beijing is keen to
attract foreign capital and foreign chip technologies into the
country. They would also underscore how global tech firms are
still keen to invest in China despite risks of its slowing
economy and a weakening currency.
Late last year, Taiwanese authorities gave United
Microelectronics Corp, the island's second-biggest
contract chipmaker, the nod to invest $710.64 million in a joint
venture 12-inch wafer plant in Xiamen with Chinese partners.
UMC has said that the Xiamen investment could reach $1.35
billion over five years and that it would ultimately look to
take full ownership of the plant.
(Additional reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)