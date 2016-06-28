TAIPEI, June 28 Taiwan's semiconductor industry
needs be open to all kinds of capital, including investment from
China, to ensure it is funded well enough to compete with global
business rivals, the island's largest chip test and packaging
company said on Tuesday.
The call from Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
comes as leading Taiwanese technology firms urge the
newly installed government of president Tsai Ing-wen - more wary
of mainland China than its predecessor - to allow Chinese
capital greater access to Taiwan's chip industry.
"We have an open attitude when it comes to the global
competitive environment and capital flows," ASE Chief Operating
Officer Tien Wu told reporters, speaking at the company's annual
shareholders' meeting. "Basically from a business point of view
we would be happy to see it."
Taiwan heavily regulates investments related to China and
the island's semiconductor industry, which is a mainstay for the
economy and one of the world's largest. Scrutiny on Chinese
investment has intensified since Tsai took office in May, with
$1 billion in investment in Taiwan's chip sector planned by
Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup still awaiting approval.
While political tensions still smoulder between Taiwan and
China, the island's chipmakers have been emboldened in calls for
more relaxed investment rules by sagging business: smartphone
sales, a key growth driver, have slowed as competition has
increased, fuelling pressure for chip sector consolidation.
Two local tech industry associations have recommended the
restrictions be conditionally relaxed on a case-by-case basis,
with investment in Taiwanese chip design companies that now need
funds to develop viewed as a key issue.
MediaTek Inc, the island's largest chip designer,
has said it would be open to cooperation with Chinese investors.
Its chairman, M.K. Tsai, last week renewed industry calls
recommending the conditional opening up of the chip design
sector to Chinese capital. Companies should have the "strategic
option" to apply to have Chinese investment, he said.
MediaTek said it would consider such an investment on the
precondition that it does not affect controlling rights or
management of the company and that tie-ups would be conducted
with MediaTek subsidiaries, not the parent company itself.
