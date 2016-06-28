TAIPEI, June 28 Taiwan's semiconductor industry needs be open to all kinds of capital, including investment from China, to ensure it is funded well enough to compete with global business rivals, the island's largest chip test and packaging company said on Tuesday.

The call from Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc comes as leading Taiwanese technology firms urge the newly installed government of president Tsai Ing-wen - more wary of mainland China than its predecessor - to allow Chinese capital greater access to Taiwan's chip industry.

"We have an open attitude when it comes to the global competitive environment and capital flows," ASE Chief Operating Officer Tien Wu told reporters, speaking at the company's annual shareholders' meeting. "Basically from a business point of view we would be happy to see it."

Taiwan heavily regulates investments related to China and the island's semiconductor industry, which is a mainstay for the economy and one of the world's largest. Scrutiny on Chinese investment has intensified since Tsai took office in May, with $1 billion in investment in Taiwan's chip sector planned by Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup still awaiting approval.

While political tensions still smoulder between Taiwan and China, the island's chipmakers have been emboldened in calls for more relaxed investment rules by sagging business: smartphone sales, a key growth driver, have slowed as competition has increased, fuelling pressure for chip sector consolidation.

Two local tech industry associations have recommended the restrictions be conditionally relaxed on a case-by-case basis, with investment in Taiwanese chip design companies that now need funds to develop viewed as a key issue.

MediaTek Inc, the island's largest chip designer, has said it would be open to cooperation with Chinese investors.

Its chairman, M.K. Tsai, last week renewed industry calls recommending the conditional opening up of the chip design sector to Chinese capital. Companies should have the "strategic option" to apply to have Chinese investment, he said.

MediaTek said it would consider such an investment on the precondition that it does not affect controlling rights or management of the company and that tie-ups would be conducted with MediaTek subsidiaries, not the parent company itself.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)