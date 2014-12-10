BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
TAIPEI Dec 10 The Taiwan Stock Exchange will kick off cross-trading with the Singapore and the Tokyo stock exchanges next year, the Taipei bourse's president said on Wednesday, in a bid to bolster its position after launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong trading link.
The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) will be ready to allow their investors to trade stocks on both bourses in July 2015, TWSE president Michael Lin told Reuters.
The TWSE is also in active talks with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and expects to reach agreement next year to have their investors buy and sell exchange traded funds (ETFs) on both markets, Lin said.
"The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect has been a huge success, prompting us and most Asian bourses to seriously think about the importance of cross trading," the president said. "Taiwan's regulators are very supportive of our tie-ups." (Reporting by Faith Hung and Roger Tung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.