TAIPEI Dec 10 The Taiwan Stock Exchange will kick off cross-trading with the Singapore and the Tokyo stock exchanges next year, the Taipei bourse's president said on Wednesday, in a bid to bolster its position after launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong trading link.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) will be ready to allow their investors to trade stocks on both bourses in July 2015, TWSE president Michael Lin told Reuters.

The TWSE is also in active talks with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and expects to reach agreement next year to have their investors buy and sell exchange traded funds (ETFs) on both markets, Lin said.

"The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect has been a huge success, prompting us and most Asian bourses to seriously think about the importance of cross trading," the president said. "Taiwan's regulators are very supportive of our tie-ups." (Reporting by Faith Hung and Roger Tung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)