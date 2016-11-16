TAIPEI Nov 16 Taiwan's government said on
Wednesday it will offer to lend struggling local shippers NT$60
billion ($1.9 billion) at below-market interest rates, to help
them cope with the industry's worst downturn.
"The global shipping industry is going through a tough time.
These loans are part of the government's efforts to help local
shippers," said Yeh Hsieh-lung, a deputy director general of
Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC).
Shippers with accumulated losses in the past four quarters
will be qualified to apply for the loans, Yeh said.
South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd filed for
court receivership in August after losing the support of its
banks, setting the stage for its assets to be frozen as ports
from China to Spain denied access to its vessels.
A bankruptcy for Hanjin Shipping would be the largest ever
for a container shipper in terms of capacity, according to
consultancy Alphaliner.
Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp welcomed the
government's support.
"Shippers worldwide are suffering... It is necessary for
the government to offer support," said Golden Kou, an Evergreen
Vice President.
The loans will be available for Taiwanese shippers early in
2017, Yeh said, adding the last time the government provided
support for the industry was in 2008.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)