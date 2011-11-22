TAIPEI Nov 22 Taiwan has tightened rules on short-selling to prop up the stock market ahead of a presidential poll, but some fund managers said on Tuesday that the move would achieve little as foreign investors remain bearish.

Market regulator the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said only 20 percent of a stock's average trading volume in the past 30 sessions could be used for short-selling. Previously, up to 3 percent of a company's total outstanding shares could be used, the FSC said in a statement.

The benchmark index had inched up 0.26 percent to 7,060.96 by 0300 GMT, before sinking to the lowest intraday level in almost two months. On Monday, the index plunged 2.64 percent, among the region's worst performers.

"Foreign investors have a lot of short-selling orders on Taiwan stocks. The FSC is obviously aiming to reduce that impact," said Simon Liu, deputy investment officer of Polaris Group's asset management unit. "But it probably won't work. Taiwan's economy has been impacted by the U.S. economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis. And President Ma Ying-jeou is experiencing a tough race against the opposition DPP candidate."

Taiwan is set to hold a presidential election on Jan. 14, 2012, widely seen as a referendum on Ma's China policy.

Fund managers and stock analysts said a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) victory would bring uncertainty, as it was not viewed with favour by China.

Opinion polls show the presidential race is likely to be very close.

