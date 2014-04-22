TAIPEI, April 22 The stock exchangees of Taiwan
and Singapore will allow their companies to list on each
other's bourses by end of 2014, the Taiwan exchange said on
Tuesday, in the island's latest attempt to boost its
competitiveness across Asian markets.
Chairman Lee Shui-der of the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)
said the TWSE and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) had
agreed to such a cross-border trade, aiming to pick 30 to 50
companies from each side.
"We have met and we both hoped to increase trading by doing
so," Lee said. "It is for sure a trend for stock exchanges to
globalise."
Lee did not say which companies would be chosen for the
cross-border trade, but a local newspaper reported they included
blue chips such as Taiwan's TSMC and Hon Hai Precision
. Both are suppliers of Apple Inc.
Singaporean companies included Singapore Airlines
and Singapore Telecommunications, the Commercial Times
said.
The TWSE is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with
the Shanghai Stock Exchange later this year, in a move that
would strengthen capital market links across the Taiwan Straits.
Business ties between Taiwan and China have steadily
increased since Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office in
2008. Both sides signed a yuan clearing deal last year, opening
the door for Taiwan to become an offshore center with Hong Kong
and Singapore.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ron Popeski)