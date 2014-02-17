Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
TAIPEI Feb 17 Shares of Motech Industries and Neo Solar Power opened down more than 2 percent on Monday after the U.S. International Trade Commission decided to pursue trade disputes over Chinese and Taiwan solar imports.
On Friday, the United States took a step towards potentially extending import duties on Chinese solar energy products to also cover panels made with parts from Taiwan in a case that could have a major impact on the fast-growing U.S. solar market.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.