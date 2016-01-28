(Fixes dateline to TAIPEI)

TAIPEI Jan 28 Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said on Thursday that Taiwan shares the United States' goals for the disputed South China Sea and would aim for peace and not conflict.

Ma made the comments at a briefing following his first trip to the Taiwan-held island of Itu Aba, known in Taiwan as Taiping Island. (Reporting by J.R. Wu, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)