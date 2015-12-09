TAIPEI Dec 9 The Taiwan and South Korea stock
exchanges plan to launch a semiconductor index next year, two
people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
"The two sides need to first compile the index. Once there
is consensus the technical details can be figured out next
year," one of the people told Reuters on the condition of
anonymity.
The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) is holding a press
conference Friday with its Korean counterpart to sign a
memorandum of understanding for cooperation, according to an
invitation sent to reporters.
When asked about a possible joint index, Naikuan Huang, TSE
senior executive vice president, said both sides are open to
cooperation and have discussed creating indices based on tech
stocks, but have not studied the matter.
Officials with the Korea Exchange could not be immediately
reached immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Additional reporting by Vincent Lee
in SEOUL; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)