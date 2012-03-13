March 13 The Kaohsiung division of Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association (BSPA-K) will tender on Wednesday to buy 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes of U.S. or Brazilian soybeans, U.S. traders said on Tuesday. Shipment was for April 21-May 5 from the U.S. Gulf Coast or Brazil or May 6-20 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest, they said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)