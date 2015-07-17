By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, July 17
TAIPEI, July 17 Call home, check your email,
count your sperm: Taiwanese start-up Aidmics is hoping to cash
in on the $40 billion global human fertility market with an iPad
compatible gadget it calls iSperm.
Aidmics initially developed the product to help livestock
farmers, but founder Agean Lin now plans to seek U.S. Food and
Drug Administration approval next year to expand its use to men.
"In the U.S., one out of every six couples has trouble
conceiving," Lin, 35, told Reuters. Investment advisory Harris
Williams estimates the global fertility market to be worth as
much as $40 billion.
iSperm was released commercially last August and has sold
nearly 200 sets to farms around the world. It isn't the first
at-home sperm tester but the only one that offers instant
fertility measurements combined with live visuals of the sperm.
Lin said he aims to price the iSperm device between $100 and
$200, a fraction of the cost of the commercial version.
The technology is simple: a tiny microscope enlarges the
contents of a few drops of semen inside a pipette, lit by a
backlight. The light beams the moving image to the iPad camera,
and algorithms then analyse the sample for total sperm count and
motility, or how fast sperm can swim.
Sam Wang, manager of a livestock farm in central Taiwan, is
a convert. "Our pregnancy success rate increased by 20 percent
after we started using this gadget," said Wang, who uses the
device to measure the fertility of his boars.
"In the past, we had to use huge, expensive microscopes and
physically count each sperm one-by-one," he said.
(Editing by Paul Tait and Miral Fahmy)