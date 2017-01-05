TAIPEI Taiwan stocks rose to an almost three-week high on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street and led by flat panel makers including Innolux Corp.

As of 0226 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent, to 9,322.10, a level not seen since Dec. 16. It hit a two-week intraday high in the prior session. The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

Among the most actively traded shares, Taiwan's biggest flat panel makers Innolux and AU Optronics both jumped more than 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.161 to T$32.099 per U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday, underpinned by a firm Wall Street overnight.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)