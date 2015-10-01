Taipei Oct 1 Taiwan stocks extended gains on
Thursday after the Nikkei/Markit Taiwan Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) for September showed the rate of deterioration eased
from the previous month.
September data, however, signalled a further sharp fall -
one of the steepest seen in three years - in new export work in
Taiwan's manufacturing sector.
Across the strait, the final Caixin/Markit China
Manufacturing PMI also showed China's factory activity shrank by
the most in over six years last month as new orders fell.
As of 0219 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6
percent, to 8,232.11, after closing up 0.6 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.7 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
Sinopec Financial Holdings dropped 0.5 percent
after Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
scrapped a proposal to buy a $600 million stake in
the Taiwanese bank.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.378 to T$32.750 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)