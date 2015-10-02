TAIPEI Oct 2 Taiwan stocks were slightly up, but gains were limited as caution prevailed ahead of the weekend.

The main TAIEX index was up nearly 0.1 percent at 8,302.94 by 0221 GMT, after closing 1.4 percent higher in the previous session.

Local activity also was following tepid performance in overseas markets.

The electronics subindex fell nearly 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex was mostly flat to lower.

Among actively traded shares, large-cap chipmaker TSMC was down 0.8 percent and EVA Airways was off 1.8 percent.

However, CTBC Financial was up 0.9 percent, while display maker AU Optronics was ahead 1.9 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.121 to T$32.959 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)