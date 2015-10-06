TAIPEI Oct 6 Taiwan stocks gained on Tuesday,
in line with other regional share markets bolstered by the
prospect of a delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to raise
interest rates.
But smartphone manufacturer HTC Corp lost 2.6
percent after posting an unaudited net loss of $137.63 million
in the third quarter.
As of 0201 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7
percent at 8,410.17 points, building on a gain of 0.6 percent in
the previous session.
LCD panel makers were the top gainers, climbing more
than 2 percent. The electronics subindex rose 0.7
percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.7
percent.
Nanya Technology and its joint venture with U.S.
Micron Technology, Inotera Memories, lost 3.2
percent and 2.8 percent respectively. Media reports said Charles
Kao, chairman of Inotera Memories and president of Nanya
Technology, will join Chinese state-backed rival Tsinghua
Unigroup.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.291 to T$32.711 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)