TAIPEI Oct 7 Taiwan stocks gained on Wednesday
after September's consumer price index rose unexpectedly,
accelerating for the first time in nine months on higher food
prices.
As of 1:59 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.5
percent, to 8,435.42 points, after closing up 0.5 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.
The transport and tourism sub-indices
slipped 1.41 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, the biggest
losers, on reports that China is slashing by 95 percent the
number of tourists allowed to visit Taiwan in the month before
the island's presidential election in mid-January.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.242 to T$32.695 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)