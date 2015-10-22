TAIPEI Oct 22 Taiwan stocks were mostly
unchanged on Thursday as small gains in transport shares pushed
against selling pressure prompted by weak overseas markets.
As of 0240 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged
at 8,609.46, after closing down 0.5 percent in the previous
session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent. The transport
subindex was up 1.32 percent, helped by low oil prices.
Shares in Taiwan's two international carriers were both
trading up. China Airlines was ahead 2.6 percent and
EVA Airways was 3.2 percent higher.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.129 to T$32.429 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)