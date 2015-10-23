TAIPEI Oct 23 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led
by local technology shares, following a rally in overseas
markets, particularly the United States.
As of 0234 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.1
percent at 8,698.51, after closing mostly unchanged in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 1.0 percent.
Among actively traded shares, chipmakers TSMC and
UMC were up 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.
The buying was driven by strong gains in U.S. tech stocks
after the S&P 500 closed at its highest in two months on
Thursday and buying accelerated in after-hours trading.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.27 to T$32.388 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)