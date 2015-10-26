TAIPEI Oct 26 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday along with other regional bourses after the Chinese central bank cut rates to shore up the country's faltering growth, with Apple Inc's suppliers in the spotlight following a rally in Apple's shares on Friday.

As of 0128 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 8,735.91, after closing at 8,673.81 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.5 percent.

Largan Precision, which makes camera phone lenses modules for Apple, jumped 2 percent, while another supplier of the U.S. company TPK Holding advanced 1.5 percent.

Other bright spots were ETFs targeting the Chinese stock market. YT CSI300BULL2X and FB SSE180 L2XI both were up more than 3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.07 to T$32.443 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)