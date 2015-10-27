TAIPEI Oct 27 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, in line with other regional bourses, led by declines in tech heavyweights including chip maker TSMC.

As of 0226 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.8 percent, to 8,677.37, after ending up 0.8 percent in the prior session.

The electronics subindex declined 0.8 percent, while the financial subindex lost 0.8 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, and Hon Hai Preicsion , the world's biggest electronics components maker, both shed about 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.314 to T$32.394 per U.S. dollar.