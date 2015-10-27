Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
TAIPEI Oct 27 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, in line with other regional bourses, led by declines in tech heavyweights including chip maker TSMC.
As of 0226 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.8 percent, to 8,677.37, after ending up 0.8 percent in the prior session.
The electronics subindex declined 0.8 percent, while the financial subindex lost 0.8 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, and Hon Hai Preicsion , the world's biggest electronics components maker, both shed about 1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.314 to T$32.394 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners