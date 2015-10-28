TAIPEI Oct 28 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, with electronics exporters leading the slide as investors stayed cautious amid growing tensions on the South China sea.

As of 0204 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 8,694.31, after closing at 8,701.32 on Tuesday.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.236 to T$32.440 per U.S. dollar.

A U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed close to one of China's man-made islands in the South China Sea on Tuesday, rawing an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it had tracked and warned the ship and called in the U.S. ambassador to protest. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)