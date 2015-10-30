TAIPEI Oct 30 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on
Friday after third-quarter GDP came in worse than analysts
expected, with tech exporters also reflecting fears that
demand in China will remain soft. .
As of 1:14 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.4
percent, to 8,533.29 points, after closing at 8,571.08 points.
The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while
the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.
Hon Hai Precision, the world's top electronics
components maker, was off 0.2 percent. TPK Holdings, a
component supplier to Apple, shed 1.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.33 to T$32.526 per
U.S. dollar. It ended at a three-week low on Thursday.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)