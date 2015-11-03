TAIPEI Nov 3 Taiwan stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday mainly boosted by gains in U.S. tech shares.

Benchmark heavyweight chipmaker TSMC was up 1.5 percent and major Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision was 0.1 percent higher, after rallies in U.S. markets. The Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest level in more than 15 years.

Taiwanese technology shares tend to take their cues from their counterparts in the United States.

As of 0215 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.0 percent, to 8,700.98, after closing up 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.321 to T$32.400 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)