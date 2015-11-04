TAIPEI Nov 4 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, following strong gains in markets overseas.

The gains also came just hours after Taiwan and China announced their leaders would meet for the first time since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949.

As of 0323 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.6 percent at 8,847.72, after closing up 1.1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex was up 1.9 percent, while the financials subindex was up 0.7 percent.

Talks scheduled in Singapore on Saturday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Taiwan counterpart Ma Ying-jeou come at a sensitive time for the island.

The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.277 to T$32.348 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)