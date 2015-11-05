TAIPEI Nov 5 Taiwan stocks were barely changed
on Thursday as investors paused after recent gains, but
exchange traded funds (ETFs) targetting Chinese stocks surged -
tracking China's market rallies.
As of 4:38 GMT, the main TAIEX index was 0.1 percent
lower at 8,851.58 points, after closing at 8,857.02 in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the
financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.
Among the most actively traded assets were ETFs targeting
Chinese market, with YT CSI300BULL2X and FB SSE180
L2XI both jumping more than 10 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.69 percent in
noon trading, extending its rally of more than 4 percent on
Wednesday.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.232 to T$32.363 per
U.S. dollar.
