TAIPEI Nov 6 Taiwan stocks fell along with other regional bourses on Friday as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. employment data, which is expected to add to the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike as early as next month.

As of 0142 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell nearly 1 to 8,762.9, after closing at 8,850.18 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.2 percent. These two are the most heavily weighted sectors in the market.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.294 to T$32.424 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)