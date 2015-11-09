BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
TAIPEI Nov 9 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday after leaders of Taiwan and China met for the first time in more than six decades at the weekend, led by gains in heavyweights such as TSMC.
As of 1:31 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent, to 8,715.02 points, after closing at 8,693.57 points in the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, added 1.8 percent. Mediatek, which is Taiwan's biggest chip design house and a major player in the China market, rose 0.5 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.085 to T$32.645 per U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Pullin)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.