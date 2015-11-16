TAIPEI Nov 16 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday as technology and transport shares tumbled in the aftermath of the terror attacks in Paris and news that Japan relapsed into recession.

Japan and Europe are among key markets for the export-oriented island economy and its signature technology goods.

Shares in heavyweight TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, fell 0.7 percent, while shares in China Airlines, the island's flagship airline, slumped nearly 5 percent.

As of 0214 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.6 percent, to 8,283.07, after closing down 1.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.7 percent.

The transport subindex shed 3 percent and the construction subindex was 1.7 percent lower.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.113 to T$32.795 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)