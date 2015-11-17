TAIPEI Nov 17 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday,
led by technology shares and buying in Hon Hai Precision
Industry after the key supplier to Apple Inc
reported solid third-quarter profit.
The gains in overseas markets, particularly in U.S. stocks
overnight, also bolstered domestic sentiment.
As of 0134 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.8
percent at 8,443.10, after closing down 0.4 percent in the
previous session.
Shares in Hon Hai Precision, which goes by the trade name of
Foxconn, jumped 2.4 percent after the company said its net
profit in the July-September quarter surged 47 percent from the
second quarter and was up 11 percent from the same period a year
earlier.
The electronics subindex rose 2.1 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 1.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.242 to T$32.780 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)