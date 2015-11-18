TAIPEI Nov 18 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday following cautious trading in overseas markets and on profit-taking after posting their biggest one-day gain in two weeks in the previous session.

As of 0144 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 8,409.32, after closing 1.5 percent higher in the previous session, its biggest one-day gain in nine sessions.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Among actively traded counters, Hon Hai Precision was flat to weaker after surging nearly 3 percent on Tuesday on its solid third-quarter earnings.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.182 to T$32.793 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)