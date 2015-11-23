TAIPEI Nov 23 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, with Eastern Media International surging by its 10 percent limit after U.S. filmmaker Dan Mintz agreed to buy Carlyle's stake in its broadcasting unit.

Mintz said on Sunday he was in the process of buying Carlyle's percent stake in Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) for an undisclosed sum..

As of 0340 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 8,475.74 points.

The electronics subindex and the financials subindex both rose about 0.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.126 to T$32.604 per U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)