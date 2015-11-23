TAIPEI Nov 23 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday,
with Eastern Media International surging by its 10
percent limit after U.S. filmmaker Dan Mintz agreed to buy
Carlyle's stake in its broadcasting unit.
Mintz said on Sunday he was in the process of buying
Carlyle's percent stake in Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) for
an undisclosed sum..
As of 0340 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1
percent to 8,475.74 points.
The electronics subindex and the financials subindex
both rose about 0.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.126 to T$32.604 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)