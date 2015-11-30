BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
TAIPEI Nov 30 Taiwan shares fell on Monday as Chinese markets extended their losing streak after sliding more than 5 percent in the previous session.
As of 0306 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.6 percent to 8,264.55, after closing at 8,398.4 in the previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.0 percent.
China's Shanghai Composite Index was off 1.2 percent.
Taiwan's export-driven economy has been hit hard by a slowdown in mainland China and other global markets.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.136 to T$32.679 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.