TAIPEI Dec 9 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday in line with regional bourses, but losses were limited on buying in local transport shares fuelled by oil prices near 7-year lows.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent to 8,270.95 as of 0200 GMT, after closing down 1.3 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.2 percent.

Shares in Taiwan's two international carriers rose. China Airlines and EVA Airways were up 3.3 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.209 to T$32.828 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)