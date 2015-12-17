TAIPEI Dec 17 Taiwan stocks rose 1 percent on
Thursday, led by gains in banks and technology exporters, as
investors chose to take a historic hike in U.S. interest rates
as a mark of confidence in the world's biggest economy.
As of 1:12 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.96
percent at 8,262.91, after closing 1.4 percent higher at
8,184.66 in the previous session.
The electronics subindex jumped 1 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 1.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.126 to T$32.824 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)