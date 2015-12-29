MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
TAIPEI Dec 29 Taiwan stocks fell almost across the board on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious due to weakness in global markets, but some airline shares rose as falling oil prices would mean lower costs for the companies.
As of 1:37 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6 percent at 8,312.84, after closing at 8,358.49 in the previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.6 percent.
Eva Airways, Taiwan's second-biggest carrier, jumped nearly 1 percent. Bigger rival China Airlines was up 0.4 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.225 to T$32.795 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.