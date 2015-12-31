TAIPEI Dec 31 Taiwan stocks stayed flat on
Thursday, the last trading day of 2015, as investors remained
cautious before the new year holidays, paced by slides in
financial firms.
As of 1:13 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged
at 8,282.79, on track to close the year with an 11 percent fall,
a reversal from an 8 percent gain in 2014. The index ended down
0.2 percent in the previous session.
During 2015, the index rose as much as 7.6 percent in April
to briefly cross the 10,000-mark, only to plummet by 28 percent
to its 2015 low around 7,203 in August.
The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent on
Thursday, while the financials subindex lost 0.3
percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.157 to T$32.893 per
U.S. dollar.
