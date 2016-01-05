TAIPEI Jan 5 Taiwan stocks rose slightly on
Tuesday, reversing early losses, but buying could be short lived
with regional bourses glum and volatility seen in Chinese shares
after an early rout.
Trading is likely to remain cautious ahead of key Taiwan
data this week.
Taiwan's exports, a key gauge of global demand for tech
gadgets worldwide, likely fell in December for an 11th straight
month, according to a Reuters poll. Data is expected on Friday.
As of 0139 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3
percent at 8,134.66, after closing down 2.7 percent in the
previous session, its worst single-day loss in more than four
months.
The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
Shares in large-cap TSMC, the world's largest
chipmaker which is due to issue its December sales figures on
Friday, were off 0.7 percent in early trade.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.163 to T$33.073 per
U.S. dollar in early trade. The local dollar, which settled
Monday at T$33.236, is nearing its weakest level in more than
six years.
