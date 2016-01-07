TAIPEI Jan 7 Taiwan's government-backed funds intervened to support the local stock market, the deputy finance minister said on Thursday, after it slid to a more than 4-month low as selling mounted over continuing weakness in China's share and currency markets.

The main TAIEX index closed 1.7 percent lower to 7,852.06 points on Thursday, but it had fallen as much as nearly 2.8 percent intra-session to 7,770.16.

Volume surged in the final five minutes of trade to end the session turnover at a high not seen since the end of November.

"Of course, the national stabilisation fund and government funds all entered the market," Taiwan's deputy finance minister Wu Tang-chieh told Reuters after the market closed. Wu is in charge of the island's national stabilisation fund, which has a mandate to help smooth excessive volatility in the local bourse.

The move was to "stabilise investors' confidence," Wu said.

