TAIPEI Jan 15 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday in
line with other regional bourses, but market sentiment remained
cautious ahead of polls on Saturday in which the main opposition
independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is
likely to return to power.
The main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 7,789.85
as of 0135 GMT, after closing 1 percent down at 7,742.88 in the
previous session.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC),
the world's top contract chip maker, soared as much as 4.9
percent to its highest in more than one week, after
fourth-quarter net profit came in better than expected.
The electronics subindex rose 1.4 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.241 to T$33.501 per
U.S. dollar.
