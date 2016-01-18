TAIPEI Jan 18 Taiwan stocks fell to fresh
5-month lows on Monday, with investors cautious after elections
over the weekend swept in a party less friendly to China and on
declines in global markets.
Tsai Ing-wen and her independence-leaning Democratic
Progressive Party (DPP) won a convincing victory in both
presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, in what
could usher in a new round of instability with China, which
claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.
As of 0308 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.3
percent, to 7,736.05 points, after closing up 0.3 percent in the
previous session. The index is hovering at its lowest since late
August.
The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 1.4 percent.
On Wednesday, Taiwan is due to issue December data for
export orders, which is likely to fall for the ninth straight
month as a slowdown in Chinese and global demand continues to
hit the island's trade-reliant economy, a Reuters poll found.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.214 to T$33.588 per
U.S. dollar, after the local dollar closed at its weakest level
in nearly seven years.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)