BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
TAIPEI Jan 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday in cautious trade but losses were limited as regional markets steadied after China's GDP figures came out largely in line with expectations.
As of 0305 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent to 7,794.87 points, hovering around lows not seen since late August. It closed up 0.6 percent in the previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.
Taiwan is due to publish its export orders for December on Wednesday with the data expected to show a ninth straight month of contraction, setting 2015 up to record the steepest fall since the global financial crisis.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.131 to T$33.687 per U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2017-C1 EUR1 billion and 2017-C2 EUR500 million fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds ratings of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total outstanding issuance of covered bonds under the programme to AUD24.85 billion. Series 2017-C1 is due in May 2024, while Series 2017-C2 is due in May 2032. Both the bonds benefit from a 1