TAIPEI Jan 20 Taiwan stocks fell tracking
declines in regional markets and ahead of key orders data due
after the market closes on Wednesday.
Taiwan will publish export orders for December, which should
have fallen for the ninth month in a row, setting 2015 up to
record the steepest fall since the global financial crisis.
As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.1
percent, to 7,768.19 points, after closing up 0.6 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex was down 1.3 percent, while
the financials subindex lost 1.5 percent.
Among actively traded shares, the world's largest contract
chipmaker TSMC and the biggest capped share in the
domestic bourse fell 2.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.141 to T$33.679 per
U.S. dollar.
