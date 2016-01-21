TAIPEI Jan 21 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday
mainly tracking overseas markets, but are still around their
lowest in more than four months.
Tentative buying was seen in oversold technology shares with
the electronics subindex this month hovering around lows not
seen in four months.
However, with export orders in December slumping worse than
expected and the data being an indicator for actual exports in
2-3 months and global tech demand, gains in equities should be
constrained.
As of 0202 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2
percent, to 7,715.57 points, after closing down 2 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.128 to T$33.698 per
U.S. dollar. The local currency continues to hit fresh lows not
seen in nearly seven years on a closing basis.
