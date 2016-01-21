TAIPEI Jan 21 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday mainly tracking overseas markets, but are still around their lowest in more than four months.

Tentative buying was seen in oversold technology shares with the electronics subindex this month hovering around lows not seen in four months.

However, with export orders in December slumping worse than expected and the data being an indicator for actual exports in 2-3 months and global tech demand, gains in equities should be constrained.

As of 0202 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent, to 7,715.57 points, after closing down 2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.128 to T$33.698 per U.S. dollar. The local currency continues to hit fresh lows not seen in nearly seven years on a closing basis.

